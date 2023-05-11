Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Keep good notes

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 11, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

Credit: Chris Armstrong
1: Cover page - The Journal of the Hull Student Chemical Society, Volume 4, No. 1. Autumn, 1960. Price: 6 pence.
Credit: Chris Armstrong
2: Departmental research by K. Clarke, notes from an attempted synthesis of melanin from tyrosine. In this case, synthesis of aldehyde intermediates to help prove a proposed biosynthetic route, Autumn 1959.
Credit: Chris Armstrong
3: Handwritten equations on the origin of electric dipole moments. C. W. N Cumper, Autumn 1959. “The first two integrals give the z coordinate of the centroids of the charge density for the atomic orbitals \psi_A and \psi_B.”
Credit: Chris Armstrong
4: Hand drawn crossword puzzle, reproduced in the characteristic purple of a spirit duplicator (a Banda machine or Ditto machine) and on notably waxier paper than the rest.
Credit: Chris Armstrong
5: Drawn diagrams with typed element symbols for the highly strained tricyclobutane and derivatives. “This compound has been cited frequently as an illustration of the degree to which carbon-carbon bonds could be distorted.” The Gooch, Vol. III, No. 2, Summer, 1960
Credit: Chris Armstrong
6: Notes from Departmental Research, R.R. Baldwin. “My interest in combustion started at an early age, when I succeeded in setting fire to the kitchen curtains.”
Credit: Chris Armstrong
7: A description of orbtial overlap, contribution to polarization and dipole moments, Autumn, 1959.
Credit: Chris Armstrong
8: Soccer scores, showing teams from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students, and researchers—who were leading with 9 pts.
Credit: Chris Armstrong
9: Further structures in the quest to find a synthetic route to melanin from basic amino acids.
Credit: Chris Armstrong
10: Hand-drawn Greek letters added after typing the rest of an equation.
Credit: Chris Armstrong
11: Discussion on the reaction of copper nitrate, Cu(NO3)2 with perchloric acid, HClO4
Credit: Chris Armstrong
12: Credit and acknowledgment to Mrs K. Bowden, typist, and the printer, Miss M. Cooper.

 

Research labs often retain the notebooks of the graduate students and other researchers who pass through as a form of institutional knowledge, where where details about experiments—even ones that didn’t work—can be found by future chemists in the group. For a while, the chemistry department at the UK’s University of Hull took it a step further, publishing their own mini journal, J. UoH Chem. Soc., which the students affectionately nicknamed “The Gooch.” Physical chemistry and chemical education lecturer Chris Armstrong recently received a packet of issues from 1958 to 1960, sent in by Brian Iddon, who had earned a bachelor degree and PhD from the university around that time. The collection includes synthetic methods, stories, and even puzzles and poems.

Credit: Chris Armstrong

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Chemical shoes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: O chemistree 2018﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crystals in bloom﻿
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE