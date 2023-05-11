Chemistry in Pictures: Keep good notes

Research labs often retain the notebooks of the graduate students and other researchers who pass through as a form of institutional knowledge, where where details about experiments—even ones that didn’t work—can be found by future chemists in the group. For a while, the chemistry department at the UK’s University of Hull took it a step further, publishing their own mini journal, J. UoH Chem. Soc., which the students affectionately nicknamed “The Gooch.” Physical chemistry and chemical education lecturer Chris Armstrong recently received a packet of issues from 1958 to 1960, sent in by Brian Iddon, who had earned a bachelor degree and PhD from the university around that time. The collection includes synthetic methods, stories, and even puzzles and poems.
Credit: Chris Armstrong
