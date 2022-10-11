Chemistry in Pictures: Obey your noodly master

For Dean Sprague, art enlivens science and science inspires art. The artist and science communicator spikes these alginate gel noodles with the fluorescein. Under normal light, the protein appears orange-red, but UV light brings out its namesake fluorescent green hues. “It‘s creepy things in jars day!” he wrote in an Instagram post about the project, “Alginate worms for totally normal home décor.”
Submitted by Dean Sprague
