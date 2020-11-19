International student enrollment in US institutions drops

Total international students in the US for the 2019–20 academic year, down 1.8% from the previous year. This was the first decrease in total enrollment in at least a decade.
Proportion of all students at US institutions who are international students
Decrease in total international student enrollment in fall 2020 from enrollment for the 2019–20 academic year
Institutions that reported that some international students deferred admission for fall 2020
This story was updated on May 4, 2021, to cite the source for the graphics' data and to add a note explaining what optional practical training is.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter