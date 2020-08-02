Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Covid-19

New international students cannot enter US for online-only programs

by Jyllian Kemsley
August 2, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has clarified its rules regarding international students’ ability to travel to the US for the fall term during the COVID-19 pandemic. New international students may get a visa to travel to the US if they are enrolled in a program involving some in-person instruction but not for online-only programs, according to guidance issued July 24. Students who were enrolled at US institutions as of March 9 and left the country may return, whether programs involve in-person components or are online-only. Similarly, continuing students who remained in the US may stay regardless of instruction method. Embassy and consulate closures as well as lack of flights may still prevent eligible students from traveling to the US, however. The Department of State suspended routine visa services worldwide in March. On July 13, the department announced on Twitter that it was “beginning the phased resumption of routine visa services. The dates for each embassy or consulate will depend on local conditions.” Meanwhile, the number of flights scheduled worldwide for the week of July 27 was down 50% from the week of July 29, 2019, according to the air travel data provider OAG.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE