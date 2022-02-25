US physical science education by the numbers

Doctoral degrees awarded in physical sciences in 2019, up from 4,023 in 2000
Master’s degrees awarded in physical sciences in 2019, up from 4,858 in 2000
Bachelor’s degrees awarded in physical sciences in 2019, up from 18,597 in 2000
Associate’s degrees awarded in physical sciences in 2019, up from 1,419 in 2000
Drop in high school seniors enrolling in college in all majors in 2020 compared with 2019. Schools identified as high poverty showed the greatest declines.
Decline in total undergraduate enrollment in 2020 compared with 2019. The largest decreases occurred at public community colleges.
Decrease in undergraduate enrollment in 2021 compared with 2020
Number of doctoral programs that suspended enrollment of new students in 2020. Those programs were primarily in social science and nonscience fields. Overall enrollment in doctoral programs increased 3.6% from 2019.
Decline in international student enrollment in all degree programs in fall 2020 compared with the same time period in 2019. Undergraduate enrollment declined more than graduate enrollment, and enrollment in nonscience and engineering fields declined more than enrollment in science fields.
Women earned a decreasing proportion of physical science degrees at higher degree levels in 2019 . . .
. . . as did Black or African American and Hispanic or Latino people
Proportion of people earning master’s degrees in science and engineering in 2019 who have temporary visas, up from 26% in 2011
Proportion of people earning doctoral degrees in science and engineering in 2019 who have temporary visas, about the same as in 2011
Top 15 countries of origin for physical science doctoral degree recipients who were on temporary visas in 2019
a Includes Hong Kong
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter