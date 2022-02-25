Advertisement

Education

US physical science education by the numbers

A new National Science Board report shows how the physical sciences, including chemistry, compare with other fields in US higher education. It also shows the recent impact of COVID-19 on US and international students

by Andrea Widener
February 25, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 8
Most Popular in Education

 

Overall higher education

    6,274

    Doctoral degrees awarded in physical sciences in 2019, up from 4,023 in 2000

    6,899

    Master’s degrees awarded in physical sciences in 2019, up from 4,858 in 2000

    30,559

    Bachelor’s degrees awarded in physical sciences in 2019, up from 18,597 in 2000

    7,099

    Associate’s degrees awarded in physical sciences in 2019, up from 1,419 in 2000

 

COVID-19 impacts

    6.8%

    Drop in high school seniors enrolling in college in all majors in 2020 compared with 2019. Schools identified as high poverty showed the greatest declines.

    3.6%

    Decline in total undergraduate enrollment in 2020 compared with 2019. The largest decreases occurred at public community colleges.

    4.9%

    Decrease in undergraduate enrollment in 2021 compared with 2020


    >130

    Number of doctoral programs that suspended enrollment of new students in 2020. Those programs were primarily in social science and nonscience fields. Overall enrollment in doctoral programs increased 3.6% from 2019.

    23%

    Decline in international student enrollment in all degree programs in fall 2020 compared with the same time period in 2019. Undergraduate enrollment declined more than graduate enrollment, and enrollment in nonscience and engineering fields declined more than enrollment in science fields.

 
 

Demographics

Women earned a decreasing proportion of physical science degrees at higher degree levels in 2019 . . . 

A bar graph showing the percentage of associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees awarded in the physical sciences to women. The percentage decreases with each progressive degree level: 43% for associate's degrees, 41% for bachelor's, 36% for master's, 33% for doctoral.
 

 . . . as did Black or African American and Hispanic or Latino people

A bar graph showing the percentage of associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees awarded in the physical sciences to Black or African American Students, as well as Hispanic or Latino students. 9.5% of associate's degrees went to Black students, compared to 29% for Hispanic. 6.2% of bachelor's degrees went to Black students, compared to 13% for Hispanic. 3.9% of master's degrees went to Black students, compared to 11% for Hispanic. 3.0% of dosctoral degrees went to Black students, compared to 6.6% for Hispanic.
 
 

International students

    36%

    Proportion of people earning master’s degrees in science and engineering in 2019 who have temporary visas, up from 26% in 2011

    35%

    Proportion of people earning doctoral degrees in science and engineering in 2019 who have temporary visas, about the same as in 2011

Top 15 countries of origin for physical science doctoral degree recipients who were on temporary visas in 2019

A bar graph showing the total number of students from the top 15 countries of origin for physical science doctoral degree recipients on temporary visas: China (including Hong Kong), India, South Korea, Taiwan, Russia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Turkey, Iran, Nepal, Germany, Romania, Thailand, Japan, and Italy.

a Includes Hong Kong

 
 

Source: National Science Board, Higher Education in Science and Engineering, February 2022.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society



