Graduate Education

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Glass shop

by Craig Bettenhausen
July 1, 2022
Most Popular in Education

A glass snowman and several other lampwork sculptures on a shelf.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN

Glassblowing is an art that science can’t live without. Chemists at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, are fortunate enough to have glass-master Tony Baney among their support staff. Baney’s workshop in the chemistry building is a busy, fascinating space. The vast majority of his work is on glassware he makes to support the many varied research projects happening at UMBC, he says. But for practice, he likes to get creative. High up on a pair of shelves, a phalanx of fantasy creatures rendered in glass watch over Baney’s labors. A sign on the door tells passers by how to get ahold of him if they need a laboratory piece—and the going rate for a custom snowman.

Several glass sculptures on a shelf in a workshop.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN

Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

