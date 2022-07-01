Chemistry in Pictures: Glass shop

Glassblowing is an art that science can’t live without. Chemists at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, are fortunate enough to have glass-master Tony Baney among their support staff. Baney’s workshop in the chemistry building is a busy, fascinating space. The vast majority of his work is on glassware he makes to support the many varied research projects happening at UMBC, he says. But for practice, he likes to get creative. High up on a pair of shelves, a phalanx of fantasy creatures rendered in glass watch over Baney’s labors. A sign on the door tells passers by how to get ahold of him if they need a laboratory piece—and the going rate for a custom snowman.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
