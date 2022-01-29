DHS re-creates academic advisory council

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reestablished a federal advisory committee designed to improve communication between US law enforcement agencies and the academic community. The Homeland Security Academic Advisory Council is designed to provide advice and recommendations to DHS leadership about its interactions with the academic community. President Barack Obama’s administration had created an academic advisory group, but it was disbanded during the Donald J. Trump administration. University associations have said the group helped law enforcement agencies understand research and academia and prevent charges against scientists for interactions that are a normal part of their job, such as working internationally, hosting students, and sharing research and data. The advisory council will include representatives from the Departments of Justice and State, along with universities.
