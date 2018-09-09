Advertisement

Graduate Education

From Lego Grad Student, a little stress relief

Grad school veteran and master builder offers a humorous take on the graduate school experience

by Lego Grad Student
September 9, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 36
For more from the Lego Grad Student, visit legogradstudent.tumblr.com or follow @legogradstudent.


A Lego scene where people are sitting around a table.
Credit: Lego Grad Student
Coming to a particularly flimsy slide, the grad student nervously watches dozens of eyes stare at the work of a fraud.
A Lego scene where a person is presenting a poster.
Credit: Lego Grad Student
Spotting multiple errors on his poster, the grad student is almost relieved that nobody is looking at his research.
A Lego scene where people are listening to a talk.
Credit: Lego Grad Student
Observing an unequivocally fantastic job talk, the grad student mentally prepares himself for unemployment.
A lego scene where a person is hitting their head against a wall.
Credit: Lego Grad Student
Submitting his grant application materials after checking countless times for errors, the grad student suddenly notices several errors.
A Lego scene where a person is talking to their advisor.
Credit: Lego Grad Student
Catching himself saying something to an undergrad that his advisor has often said to him, the grad student fears what he is becoming.
A Lego scene where a person is overhearing someone's conversation on the phone.
Credit: Lego Grad Student
Eavesdropping on his mother’s phone conversation, the grad student repeatedly hears the phrase “not a real doctor.”
