Scientists' concerns about international student pipeline continue

The Trump administration’s efforts to restrict immigration continue to ripple through the science community.

Student visas plummeted in 2020



As of Oct. 27, over 32,000 people or organizations had submitted comments about a proposed rule that would limit the time international students could stay in the US while working on their degree.

Students can currently stay as long as they need to fulfill the requirements of their degree. But the proposed rule would impose time limits of 2 to 4 years, including on the F visas commonly used by students and the J visas often used by postdocs and visiting scientists. Students who need to stay longer would have to apply for an extension, which would not be guaranteed.

“The United States further risks losing the valuable talent of foreign national students as they choose other nations to study and obtain advanced degrees,” Sudip Parikh, CEO of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, says in a statement.

At a time when other countries are working to attract more international students and scientists, “we must not cede our leadership in drawing talent from all corners of the globe by undermining our ability as a nation to encourage students and scholars from studying in the United States,” Parikh says.

Scientists were already worried about declining enrollment of international students during the Trump administration. New enrollment of such students fell in fiscal 2019 for the third straight year, according to the Institute for International Education, which tracks international student trends. F-1 visas issued by the State Department tumbled from a high of 644,000 in fiscal 2015 to about 364,000 in 2019 and fewer than 112,000 in 2020.

The Trump administration is also attacking a popular visa extension called Optional Practical Training (OPT). OPT allows international students to stay in the US for up to 3 additional years. Many scientists use OPT time to transition from graduate school or postdocs to permanent positions.

On Oct. 21, agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 15 international students whom the agency accuses of OPT fraud. Most of the students are from India, but others are from Libya, Senegal, and Bangladesh, ICE says in a statement. ICE has sent letters to another 700 students telling them that the agency is revoking their work permits because of alleged violations, Ken Cuchinelli, director of ICE’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, said at a press conference on Oct. 21.