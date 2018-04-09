Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Outreach

ACS kicks off 50 Forward campaign

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 9, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

Irene McGee (left), Brian Foster, and Peter Dorhout.
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Project SEED coordinator Irene McGee of Covestro (left) with alumnus Brian Foster and ACS President Peter Dorhout during the 50 Forward reception in New Orleans.

At a reception held during the national meeting in New Orleans, the American Chemical Society kicked off its 50 Forward campaign in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Project SEED. The campaign aims to establish an ongoing source of funding for Project SEED, which has inspired more than 10,000 economically disadvantaged high school students to explore the field of chemistry through laboratory research.

During the reception, ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly welcomed a crowd of Project SEED supporters, donors, and program alumni. Project SEED coordinators Irene McGee, who leads health, safety, environment, and quality management in North America for Covestro, and ACS Board member Ingrid Montes, spoke of the program’s impact. Alumni Brian Foster, Sonali Mali, and Darwing Santiago Padilla Rolón described their unique experiences.

ACS Board Chair John E. Adams noted that momentum is already building toward reaching the 50 Forward fundraising goal of $2 million in 2018. He recognized Cynthia and Bruce Maryanoff and Susan Fahrenholtz, who made early leadership gifts, as well as corporate launch leaders 3M, the Isabel & Alfred Bader Fund, and Gilead Sciences. He also thanked launch partners, including Chevron, Covestro, and Lanxess.

At the board’s open meeting in New Orleans, SEED alumni Isa Watson and Brandon Presley shared how ACS support has influenced their careers. Watson is founder and CEO of Envested, a software start-up that helps companies track their employees’ volunteer activities. Presley is finishing a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry at Temple University to further his career in forensic science at NMS Labs, where he is currently a technical leader.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration, the ACS Development Office has created the Project SEED Inspiration Lab, a growing repository of inspirational Project SEED stories, testimonials, and photographs. To learn more and to donate to Project SEED, visit acs.org/forward.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE