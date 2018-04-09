ACS kicks off 50 Forward campaign

At a reception held during the national meeting in New Orleans, the American Chemical Society kicked off its 50 Forward campaign in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Project SEED. The campaign aims to establish an ongoing source of funding for Project SEED, which has inspired more than 10,000 economically disadvantaged high school students to explore the field of chemistry through laboratory research.
During the reception, ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly welcomed a crowd of Project SEED supporters, donors, and program alumni. Project SEED coordinators Irene McGee, who leads health, safety, environment, and quality management in North America for Covestro, and ACS Board member Ingrid Montes, spoke of the program’s impact. Alumni Brian Foster, Sonali Mali, and Darwing Santiago Padilla Rolón described their unique experiences.
ACS Board Chair John E. Adams noted that momentum is already building toward reaching the 50 Forward fundraising goal of $2 million in 2018. He recognized Cynthia and Bruce Maryanoff and Susan Fahrenholtz, who made early leadership gifts, as well as corporate launch leaders 3M, the Isabel & Alfred Bader Fund, and Gilead Sciences. He also thanked launch partners, including Chevron, Covestro, and Lanxess.
At the board’s open meeting in New Orleans, SEED alumni Isa Watson and Brandon Presley shared how ACS support has influenced their careers. Watson is founder and CEO of Envested, a software start-up that helps companies track their employees’ volunteer activities. Presley is finishing a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry at Temple University to further his career in forensic science at NMS Labs, where he is currently a technical leader.
As part of the 50th anniversary celebration, the ACS Development Office has created the Project SEED Inspiration Lab, a growing repository of inspirational Project SEED stories, testimonials, and photographs. To learn more and to donate to Project SEED, visit acs.org/forward.
