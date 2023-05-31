Chemistry in Pictures: Nuptial nails

Anoush Khan designed and created a chemistry-love-themed press-on nail set for her newlywed aunt, a medicinal chemist. On the thumb is a test tube exploding with love. On the index finger is a stethoscope in the shape of a heart, and a bandage in the shape of an X. On the middle finger is a flask with a heart -filled solution and bubbles. On the ring finger is an EKG reading. The pinkie has what Khan describes as a random chemical structure; assuming the hearts are oxygen atoms, CAS’s structure search lets us pin it down as 5-ethoxy-3,4-dihydro-1(2H)-naphthalenone. “Making this nail set was so fun to do, and to see cute chemist-love designs like this made me so happy,” she says. “I cannot wait to make more nail sets like this for her.”
Submitted by Anoush Khan
