Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Outreach

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Silver whiskers

by Manny Morone
March 5, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

A coil of wire whos size tapers away downward, hanging in a test tubewith small, sharp metallic whiskers sprouting from it.
Credit: Pedro Amaral

Pedro Amaral, a PhD student at Drexel University, captured these whiskers of silver growing on a copper coil as part of a series of photos showcasing the beauty of chemistry. This classic demonstration takes advantage of the two metals’ reduction potential, which describes how likely an atom is to surrender an electron to an electrode. In this case, silver’s reduction potential is higher than copper’s. The copper coil is floating in a solution of silver nitrate, and when the silver ions come in contact with the copper, the ions snag an electron from—or, in other words, they get reduced by—the copper atoms, creating the silver metal we see on the surface of the coil. Similarly, the copper coil releases Cu²⁺ ions into the solution, creating copper nitrate, which looks blue when dissolved.

Submitted by Pedro Amaral. You can follow him @pedroemamaral on Instagram.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Silver snake
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rust and redoxation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Wired for science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE