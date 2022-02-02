Chemistry in Pictures: Take flight

“Nothing is a waste with a wizard like our EM facility manager,” says Valeria Kalienkova, a postdoc in Cristina Paulino’s lab at the University of Groningen. The group uses electron microscopy (EM) to study the mechanisms that cells use to pass material though their membranes and cell walls. Marcus Stuart’s main job is to maintain and operate the electron microscope and other instrumentation, a role that requires a keen theoretical mind as well as fingers that know how to make and fix things. At times though, his skills find artistic expression, like this bird sculpture he made from a broken graduated cylinder.
Credit: Marcus Stuart, @MarcStuart7 on Twitter
