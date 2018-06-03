Jack Kent Cooke Foundation supports ACS Project SEED

The American Chemical Society has received a $30,000 grant from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation to support the ACS Project SEED summer research program. The society is among 12 nonprofit organizations from Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., selected to receive funds through the foundation’s annual Good Neighbor Grants program.
The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. In addition to generous community and national grants, the foundation provides the nation’s largest scholarships for students from eighth grade to graduate school.
Earlier this year, ACS launched its 50 Forward fundraising campaign in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Project SEED, which has inspired more than 10,000 economically disadvantaged high school students to explore chemistry through laboratory research. To learn more and to donate, visit www.acs.org/forward.
