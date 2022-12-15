C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2022

Credit: Shutterstock

In August, chemists announced that they could do what has long seemed impossible: break down some of the most durable persistent organic pollutants under mild conditions. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called forever chemicals, are accumulating in the environment and our bodies at an alarming rate. Their durability, rooted in the hard-to-break carbon-fluorine bond, makes PFAS particularly useful as waterproof and nonstick coatings and firefighting foams, but it means the chemicals persist for centuries. Some members of this large class of compounds are known to be toxic.

The team, led by Northwestern University chemist William Dichtel and then–graduate student Brittany Trang, found a weakness in perfluoroalkyl carboxylic acids and the chemical GenX, which is part of another class of PFAS. Heating the compounds in a solvent clips off the chemicals’ carboxylic acid group; the addition of sodium hydroxide does the rest of the work, leaving behind fluoride ions and relatively benign organic molecules. This breaking of the extremely strong C–F bond can be accomplished at a mere 120 °C (Science 2022, DOI: 10.1126/science.abm8868). The scientists hope to test the method against other types of PFAS.

Before this work, the best strategies for remediating PFAS were to either sequester the compounds or break them down at extremely high temperatures using large amounts of energy—which may not even be totally effective, says Jennifer Faust, a chemist at the College of Wooster. “That’s why this low-temperature process is really promising,” she says.

This new breakdown method was especially welcome in the context of other 2022 findings about PFAS. In August, Stockholm University researchers led by Ian Cousins reported that rainwater around the world contains perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) levels that exceed the US Environmental Protection Agency’s advisory level for that chemical in drinking water (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.2c02765). The study found high levels of other PFAS in rainwater as well.

“PFOA and PFOS [perfluorooctanesulfonic acid] have been out of production for decades, so it goes to show how persistent they are,” Faust says. “I didn’t think there would be this much.” Cousins’s work, she says, “is really the tip of the iceberg.” Faust has found newer types of PFAS—ones that are not routinely monitored by the EPA—in US rainwater at higher concentrations than these legacy compounds (Environ. Sci.: Processes Impacts 2022, DOI: 10.1039/d2em00349j).

We need more research on why PFAS have these effects and what we can do about it. Jesse Goodrich, environmental health scientist, University of Southern California

The more scientists look, the more PFAS they seem to find. But what does it all mean? “We’re starting to get a decent amount of evidence that PFAS play a role in metabolic diseases,” says Jesse Goodrich, an environmental health scientist at the University of Southern California. He’s part of a team at USC that found that higher levels of PFAS in people’s blood correlate with greater risk for both nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and the most common form of liver cancer.

Most studies have focused on the health effects of legacy PFAS, like PFOA and PFOS. Researchers need more data about blood levels of the chemicals replacing legacy PFAS and their health effects, Goodrich says. He and his colleagues also want to understand the underlying mechanisms. “We need more research on why PFAS have these effects and what we can do about it,” he says. He notes that the EPA has proposed designating PFOA and PFOS as hazardous chemicals under the Superfund law, a move that would bring remediation efforts and research funding. The public comment period for the rule change ended in November. “I hope this will lead to new approaches to figuring out what we can do about this [PFAS] in the future,” he says.

The year also brought research on another weird precipitation phenomenon: it’s raining plastic. Microplastic pollution has mostly been seen as an aquatic problem. But as researchers find more of this pollution in some of the planet’s most isolated places, including remote parts of national parks and both of Earth’s poles, it has become clear that plastic can also be transported in the atmosphere.

A February C&EN story explored research on atmospheric microplastics. Observations of this phenomenon were first published in the scientific literature in 2019, but it has probably been going on since the 1960s. Like PFAS, plastic persists in the environment for long periods. But plastics change as they age and move through the planet’s land, waterways, and atmosphere. Plastics break into micro- and nanoplastics, leach their additives, and absorb other organic molecules.

As with PFAS, scientists would like to know much more about what the health and environmental implications of this persistent pollution are—and how to solve the problem. Chemists wonder, for example, whether these tiny particles affect the upper atmosphere’s warming potential. But this field, too, needs more data. “Until we have a really good picture of the atmospheric distribution and burden of microplastics, it’s hard to inform risks to health, environment, and climate,” Laura Revell, an environmental physicist at the University of Canterbury, told C&EN in February.