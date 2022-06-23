Chemistry in Pictures: Molecular pointillism

Using a technique of her own making that she calls “molecular pointillism,” Lucy Walker drew this rose, or at least the illusion of one. When you look really closely at the stem and petals, you can see the lines and shading that create the image are in fact tiny chemical structures of aroma compounds that make roses smells the way they do: (–)-cis-rose oxide, 2-phenylethanol, and geraniol—along with tiny H₂O molecules (see image below). Walker, a graduate student in Timothy A. Barendt’s lab at the University of Birmingham, says the drawing took around 10 h to complete.
Credit: Lucy Walker. Follow Lucy on Twitter (@_walkerlucy_) and Instagram (@_molecularts).
