COVER STORY
Periodic Graphics: The biggest chemistry news of 2019
.
Peplow, Mark. “Magnet doubles hydrogen yield from water splitting.” June 14, 2019.
Halford, Bethany. “Chemistry professors charged with making methamphetamine.” Nov. 19, 2019.
Chawla, Dalmeet Singh. “Chemistry student to face trial for allegedly poisoning roommate with thallium.” Feb. 18, 2019.
Halford, Bethany. “Lithium-ion battery pioneers nab 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.” Oct. 9, 2019.
Peplow, Mark. “Stir bar contamination may inadvertently catalyze reactions.” March 28, 2019.
Viglione, Giuliana. “Meteorites contain extraterrestrial ribose.” Nov. 23, 2019.
Halford, Bethany. “Amgen unveils its KRas inhibitor in human clinical trials.” April 3, 2019.
Madhusoodanan, Jyoti. “Common allergy drug makes resistant bacteria vulnerable to antibiotics.” June 12, 2019.
Nguyen, Tien. “Drug structures displayed for the first time in Orlando.” April 5, 2019.
