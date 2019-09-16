Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Science Communication

Scientists attempt brevity in their communications, with humorous consequences

by Bibiana Campos Seijo
September 16, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

As C&EN is largely made of editors and writers, many on our team spend a lot of time thinking about scientific communication. Much of our working day revolves around how to communicate complex scientific notions in ways that make the science approachable and comprehensible without hyping it, oversimplifying it, or dumbing it down. It is a fine art and not an easy one, especially at a specialist publication like C&EN, where our audience—you—is largely discerning professionals and students of chemistry and adjacent fields.

A screenshot of the title and abstract of a scientific paper. The title is "Can Apparent Superluminal Neutrino Speeds Be Explained as a Quantum Weak Measurement?" and the abstract is "Probably not."
Credit: J. Phys. A: Math. Theor.

We hone our skills over years and thousands and thousands of words of practice. This practice drills into us that a good story fulfills certain criteria: it needs to have a clear theme, and it needs to be balanced, informative, compelling, relevant, and accurate. Also, it should be focused and concise—why use 10 words if you can say it in 5?

A screenshot of the title and abstract of a scientific paper. The title is “Is the Sequence of Earthquakes in Southern California, with Aftershocks Removed, Poissonian?” and the abstract is “Yes.”
Credit: Bull. Seismol. Soc. Am.

These principles guide the daily work of C&EN’s journalists, but they are also relevant to scientists. Whether you work in academia or industry, you’re regularly producing all kinds of documentation, such as project status reports for management, grant proposals, and scientific papers. When writing these, scientists tend to do well at observing the criteria of a good story. One area where most of us stumble, however, is conciseness. In my experience, scientists—and I include myself—tend to be proponents, but not examples, of this “less is more” philosophy. Of course there are exceptions. I’d like to share with you a couple of examples of brevity taken to the extreme—with humorous consequences.

The first one is the abstract of a paper that was published by the Journal of Physics A: Mathematical and Theoretical (2011, DOI: 10.1088/1751-8113/44/49/492001). That abstract states, “Probably not.” Despite its brevity, or perhaps because of it, the paper has been downloaded more than 80,000 times and tweeted by just short of 7,000 people.

A two-word abstract is pretty extreme. But can we do better? Yes, we can. The abstract of a paper published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America is a mere “Yes” (1974, 64, 1363).

Although the second example is shorter, my favorite is the first one because the authors cannot bring themselves to answer their own question authoritatively. Rather than a simple “No,” they opted for an inconclusive “Probably not.” Who said scientists cannot be brief—and funny?

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Conversation Starter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Best Chemistry of 2011
Why Review This Book?
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE