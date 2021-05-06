Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Undergraduate Education

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: A classic eggsample

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 6, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

Left to right, a normal egg, a red shriveled transluscent egg, and a giant yellowish transluscent egg all sit on a saucer.
Credit: Thomas Richmond

Thomas Richmond’s chemistry classes at the University of Utah are rich with labs and demos. When his students understand this classic lab, he says, it “clearly demonstrates that learning is taking place by more than osmosis.” The students first place a normal egg (left) in household vinegar, which dissolves the shell but leaves the internal membrane intact. They then observed the shell-less eggs after they had soaked in pure water (right) and in and a corn syrup solution (middle). All are aqueous systems, but of very different composition. The corn syrup has less water than the egg—it’s hypertonic—so it sucks water out of the egg through the membrane. The water is hypotonic relative to the egg—meaning it has more water, as you might guess—so the egg pulls water inside. The natural movement of water from where it is abundant to where it is relatively scarce is known as osmosis.

Submitted by Thomas Richmond, taken by Ashlee Taft Nelson

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE