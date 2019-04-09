Chemistry in Pictures: pH is pretty﻿

“Today my chemistry professor had us test out the effectiveness of different pH buffers in a 96 well tray, and the results were stunning,” college student and reddit user PollitaLoquita says. Each row contains a different indicator, listed below, and each column contains a buffer at a certain pH, ranging from acidic on the left to basic on the right. Students learned about the effective range of each indicator and practiced using the indicators’ color charts to determine pH.
A Thymol blue
B Thymolphthalein
C Congo red
D Cabbage
E Bromothymol blue
F Phenolphthalein
G Indigo carmine
H Universal indicator, a mix of a few different indicators including some of the above
Credit: PollitaLoquita
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter