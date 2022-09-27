Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Air Company launches sustainable aviation fuel

CO₂-to-chemical firm is using vodka as a step-stool to carbon-neutral jet fuel

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 27, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

A man in a white hat gives a tour of a small chemical plant.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
Air Company has installed its CO2-to-chemicals pilot plant in Brooklyn, New York.

The idea of capturing carbon dioxide and using it as a feedstock for valuable chemicals and materials can seem like a pipe dream. But it felt real last week at a swanky launch party in Brooklyn, New York, where guests sipped on vodka made from captured CO2.

The event was put on by Air Company, the carbon-utilization start-up that has been hydrogenating CO2 to make its Air Vodka since 2020. At the party, the firm announced it is expanding from turning out $75-a-bottle vodka to making low-carbon jet fuel for some of the world’s biggest consumers.

After a brief recounting of the firm’s journey so far, CEO and cofounder Gregory Constantine showed a video, taken 2 months earlier, of a US Air Force fighter jet taking off, powered by Air Company’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Constantine told the crowd that the firm has buyers for its first 1 billion gal (3.8 billion L) of SAF, including the US military, the airlines JetBlue and Virgin Atlantic, and the jet maker Boom Supersonic.

One billion gallons is a lot of jet fuel, and having those commitments will help Air Company attract the partners and investment it will need to build commercial-scale plants, says Will Thurmond, CEO of the biofuel market research firm Emerging Markets Online. But Thurmond cautions that such advanced purchase agreements are relatively common among aspiring SAF makers and don’t guarantee production.

“There are more announcements that ‘We’re going to make it’ than there are announcements of ‘We have delivered it.’ So I would take it with a grain of salt,” he says.

Almost all SAF available today is made from waste oils and fats, but the limited supply of that feedstock is mostly claimed already. Companies including Gevo and LanzaJet are building plants that will convert biobased alcohol into SAF. Air Company’s cofounder and chief technical officer, Stafford Sheehan, said his firm’s SAF will come from adjusting the catalyst and process it now uses for ethanol to favor fuel-range hydrocarbons.

Thurmond says the aviation market, which is betting on SAF to decarbonize commercial air travel, is eager for low-carbon fuel. “There’s enough demand out there to justify it,” he says, “as long as they can demonstrate that they can do what they say they can do.”

Air Company’s products are the result of the chemical reduction of captured CO2, and Sheehan acknowledged that they will only be as climate-friendly as the energy that powers the process. As of 2021, the US electrical grid was 19% nuclear, 20% renewables, and 61% fossil fuels.

When the presentations were done, Sheehan and other senior staff took groups across the street to tour the firm’s recently completed pilot plant. Within two years, Sheehan said, the company will build a demonstration-scale jet fuel plant with capacity to make hundreds of thousands of gallons per year. It plans to ramp up from there to a “world-scale plant to rival fossil fuel production.”

By the end of the evening, guests had been able to sample plenty of Air Company’s current offering. Constantine said vodka is a high-value, low-volume product that put the firm on a path to materials with bigger global impact. “We thought we’d monetize our R&D, which many of you are partaking in tonight,” he said.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Sept. 28, 2022, to correct the time of the US Air Force test flight. It occurred 2 months before the event announcing it, not 2 weeks.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Money pours into carbon dioxide-based fuels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sustainable aviation fuel will power more planes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
10 Start-Ups to Watch 2022: Air Company

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE