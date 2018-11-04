Canadian government invests in fusion start-up

The Canadian government will invest $38 million in General Fusion, a British Columbia-based company working to commercialize nuclear fusion. General Fusion, founded in 2002, is one of a handful of firms promising to generate emissions-free electricity from fusion reactions in hot, high-pressure hydrogen plasmas. So far, none have demonstrated that they can generate net energy from fusion. General Fusion will use the new funds to build a full prototype of its reactor and add staff.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter