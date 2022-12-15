Advertisement

Energy

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Holey hohlraum, Batman!

by Craig Bettenhausen
December 15, 2022
Most Popular in Energy

 

A photo of a cylinder held in metal tong-plate things that have lots of little holes in them
Credit: US National Ignition Facility

Researchers at the US National Ignition Facility made energy history on December 5. For the first time, humans caused a controlled nuclear fusion reaction that yielded more energy than the laser power it took to get started. This widget is where it happened. It’s called hohlraum, and it holds a millimeter-sized sphere of deuterium and tritium that’s bombarded by lasers with enough juice to fuse the atoms. There’s plenty of room for improvement; counting all the way back to the electricity needed to power the equipment, the process is still a net energy loss. To read more about the experiment and its ramifications, see our more in-depth story at cenm.ag/fusion2022.

Credit: US National Ignition Facility

