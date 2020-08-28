Evonik to buy catalyst regeneration firm Porocel

Evonik Industries will purchase Porocel Group, a provider of catalysts and catalyst regeneration services, for $210 million. Houston-based Porocel had sales last year of about $100 million of purification adsorbents, sulfur recovery catalysts, and hydroprocessing services. Evonik, which already produces catalysts for applications such as drug and polymer production, says it’s keen on Porocel’s technology for rejuvenating desulfurization catalysts used to make low-sulfur fuel.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter