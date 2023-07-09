Maersk secures fuel for first methanol-powered ship

A.P. Moller-Maersk will buy green methanol from OCI Global to fuel the inaugural journey of what it says will be the world’s first methanol-powered container vessel, which is scheduled to set off from South Korea this summer. OCI makes the methanol in Beaumont, Texas, from methane obtained from decomposing organic waste. Maersk says it has ordered 25 other vessels that can run on methanol, to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter