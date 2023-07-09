Advertisement

Energy

Maersk secures fuel for first methanol-powered ship

by Michael McCoy
July 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 22
A chemical plant at dusk.
Credit: OCI Global
OCI Global converts biomethane into methanol at this facility in Beaumont, Texas.

A.P. Moller-Maersk will buy green methanol from OCI Global to fuel the inaugural journey of what it says will be the world’s first methanol-powered container vessel, which is scheduled to set off from South Korea this summer. OCI makes the methanol in Beaumont, Texas, from methane obtained from decomposing organic waste. Maersk says it has ordered 25 other vessels that can run on methanol, to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

