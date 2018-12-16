Advertisement

Energy

Reactions

December 16, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 49
Letters to the editor

Periodic Graphics

I always look forward to reading through each C&EN issue I get, and there are many aspects of the magazine I enjoy. Today, I’d like to tell you how much I enjoy reading your one-page Periodic Graphics pieces. They are always eye catching, informative, and fun to read. I love the one in the Nov. 19 issue about how different light bulbs work (page 33). I had no idea the tungsten filament of an incandescent bulb was heated to 2,700 °C; wow—that’s hot! This piece does a great job of visually educating one on the key attributes of four different bulbs. Keep up the great work!

ACS 2017 IRS Form 990 available

The American Chemical Society’s 2017 IRS Form 990 is now available on the ACS website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org/acsirsform990. Please scroll toward the bottom of the page to access the 2017 form and related Guide to Schedule J for explanatory information regarding ACS executive compensation. If you have any access problems, please contact service@acs.org.

Timothy Rydel
Chesterfield, Missouri

Water from air

I would like to comment on the very educational article regarding water from air in the C&EN issue of Oct. 15 (page 26). One of the first science experiments that I was shown was the deliquescence of calcium chloride salt. You place the salt in a dish and leave it exposed to air. Return later and the salt has become a puddle of liquid, a solution of calcium chloride. I don’t have data on the cost of recovering the water from the solution, but one method would be via ion exchange. Cation- and anion-exchange resins in the acid and basic forms will remove the salt, yielding essentially pure water. Regenerate the resins to acid and hydroxide forms with acid and base.

Clarence George Johnson Jr.
Memphis, Tennessee

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

