Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

US energy research agency ARPA-E gets strong backing from House Science Committee

Some representatives support tripling funding

by Jeff Johnson
February 28, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Photo of a hand holding a piece of plastic with electronic components.
Credit: IBM Research
An IBM project to build miniature sensors on silicon chips that detect methane using infrared light was funded by ARPA-E.

Reflecting a post-election shift, leaders of the US House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology voiced near-unanimous support for basic energy research spending at a Feb. 26 hearing to examine the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). Some representatives even urged tripling the funding for this small agency that supports research for high-risk, high-potential projects that are unlikely to receive private funding.

ARPA-E has frequently had to eke out congressional funding. In its first appropriations in 2009, the agency received $15 million. More recently, President Donald J. Trump has sought to eliminate the agency in both his proposed budgets. Congress nevertheless gave the agency a 17% boost to $353 million for 2018 and another 4% boost to $366 million for 2019.

At the hearing, some representatives, joined by pro-ARPA-E witnesses, supported ramping up funding over five years to $1 billion annually to focus on climate change and energy-related technologies.

However, while supporting basic energy R&D, Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) noted that the US Department of Energy already spends some $6 billion annually on applied research. More money for ARPA-E would be redundant if the agency is not “refocused on innovative research,” he said. He added his concern that funding has supported big companies with access to market capital and projects that are already succeeding in the private sector.

Lucas and other members, both Republicans and Democrats, are examining legislation to reauthorize and reform the agency.

Committee Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) noted broad support for ARPA-E, adding that its projects have led to the formation of 71 new companies, and 136 projects have attracted $2.6 billion in private-sector funding. Johnson also is cosponsoring Lucas’s reauthorization legislation.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE