Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biofuels

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Soot

by Craig Bettenhausen
June 7, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Two petri dishes are on fire. Just the one on the right is putting off a lot of soot.
Credit: Neste

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is made from waste oils and other biomass by various chemical routes, is attracting a lot of attention and investment because of its lower net carbon emissions. SAF is the central pillar of the aggressive carbon reduction goals set by cargo and passenger airlines. One under-heralded benefit of SAF is that it burns much cleaner than petroleum jet fuel does. That’s because about 20% of petroleum jet fuel is made up of small aromatic compounds such as naphthalene and ethyl benzene, which burn less completely and form more soot than typically happens with straight, branched, and cyclical alkanes. Those types of compounds each make up 20–30% of petroleum jet fuel.

Most ways of making SAF don’t produce any aromatics, with the exception of catalytic hydrothermolysis. Unfortunately, aromatics cause gaskets and other rubber or plastic parts to swell, so engines and fueling infrastructure are sized to expect that swelling. As a result, SAF needs to have aromatics added in, usually by blending it with petroleum jet fuel—at least for now.

To read more about sustainable aviation fuel, check out the June 13 issue of C&EN.

Credit: Neste

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Canned science: WD-40 and Oscar the Grouch
Twelve to make SAF in Washington state
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Big orange

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE