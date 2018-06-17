LanzaTech raises funds and expands its footprint

The venture capital arm of BASF has made an undisclosed investment in LanzaTech, the Chicago-based firm that uses gas-fermenting microbes to make ethanol and other chemicals from industrial waste emissions. A LanzaTech facility, with an annual capacity of 58,000 L, is now producing ethanol from emissions at the Jingtang steel mill in China’s Hebei province. Meanwhile, steelmaker ArcelorMittal has begun construction of a LanzaTech facility at its site in Ghent, Belgium, which will be able to produce up to 80,000 L per year of the biofuel.
