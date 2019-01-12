Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biofuels

Reactions

January 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Letters to the editor

Research’s effects

A photo of a gloved hand holding up a beaker of a dark-green liquid in a lab.
Credit: Claire Benjamin/University of Illinois
A researcher examines plant oil that can be converted into biodiesel and jet biofuel.

It was very educational to read “Giving Plant Oils a Boost with Gene Editing” by Cici Zhang in the Nov. 26, 2018, issue of C&EN (page 12) and the article “Fuel to the Fire” by Abrahm Lustgarten in the Nov. 25, 2018, New York Times Magazine. The C&EN article notes, “But some scientists doubt the sustainability of biofuels, pointing to the land, water, and other resources required to produce them.” The NY Times article notes the devastation in Indonesia and Borneo due to the removal of forests for the production of palm oil: “Researchers at Columbia and Harvard later estimated that the fires [from forest removal] led to 100,000 premature deaths.”

I am thinking that every request for research funding should have a documented determination of the possible effects of the research. It is hard for scientists to determine the effects of their research, so they should collaborate with environmentalists and economists or other appropriate experts. However, that may be risky, as the Times article notes “at least eight assassinations of Indonesian environmentalists fighting palm oil.”

Kathryn Lee
Basking Ridge, New Jersey﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

‘Yellow Rain’ Lessons Learned
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ethanol Stays In The Mix
Maybe Some People Want Global Warming

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE