Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biofuels

Sugar-waste-to-fuel plant eyed for Louisiana

The second-generation ethanol facility will be based on sugar cane bagasse

by Melody M. Bomgardner
September 11, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

This photo shows a tractor harvesting a few remaining rows of sugarcane in Louisiana.
Credit: Bruce Schultz/LSU AgCenter
Sugar cane is a significant crop in Louisiana.

The energy consortium Omega Energy USA is planning a biorefinery in Louisiana to turn waste biomass from sugar cane operations into ethanol. If the project is completed, it will be the first commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol facility to open in the US since DuPont started up a corn waste plant in 2015.

DuPont later shuttered that plant—as did Abengoa and Ineos with similar facilities—despite financial support from government agencies and laws requiring fuel companies to blend in advanced biofuels. A joint venture of the ethanol firm POET and the enzyme maker DSM has operated a corn waste facility in Iowa since 2014. In recent years, scientists in Brazil, Colombia, and the US have built models showing that making cellulosic sugar from sugar cane waste, or bagasse, can help lower the overall costof ethanol production in plants that produce both ethanol and sugar. Today, most sugar plants burn the waste bagasse to produce steam and electricity to power the plants. Excess power is sold to the electric grid. In Louisiana, Omega has partnered with LaSuCa, a regional cooperative that processes sugar cane, to get the feedstock. It has turned to the Indian engineering firm Praj Industries to supply the biorefining technology, which Praj calls Enfinity. Praj has operated a demonstration facility in India since 2009. Praj says the new plant will produce 38 million to 57 million L of cellulosic ethanol per year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
German firm buys DuPont ethanol plant
Aemetis plans California cellulosic ethanol plant
Enerkem gets funding from Chinese firm
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE