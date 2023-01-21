ARPA–E doles out $42 million for next-generation batteries

The Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), which funds early-stage energy technologies, has awarded $42 million to start-ups and research labs developing next-generation batteries for cars. Among them, 24M Technologies received $3.2 million to develop sodium metal batteries, and Project K got $2.6 million for potassium-ion batteries. Both companies aim to improve charging speed and cold-weather performance. Ampcera received $2.1 million for research on solid-state batteries; Solid Power got $5.6 million to develop lithium-metal batteries.
