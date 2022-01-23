Albemarle and 6K form venture for battery materials

Albemarle will work with the start-up 6K to develop new lithium materials for high-performance batteries. 6K uses superheated plasma to transform feedstocks into target materials. It claims the process produces fewer carbon emissions than other methods. Albemarle is also making an investment in the Massachusetts-based firm but didn’t reveal the amount. Albemarle opened a battery materials innovation center last year to synthesize and analyze new materials and integrate them into batteries.
