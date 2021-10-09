Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Albemarle will acquire Chinese lithium company

by Michael McCoy
October 9, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

The specialty chemical maker Albemarle has agreed to acquire China’s Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials for about $200 million. Founded in 2017, Tianyuan recently opened a facility near the Port of Qinzhou in Guangxi, China, where it can convert raw lithium carbonate into 25,000 metric tons (t) per year of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. Albemarle already has lithium operations in Chile, Australia, and the US. In a report on the acquisition, the investment firm Jefferies Group says Albemarle’s lithium carbonate capacity is 85,000 t currently and will increase to 175,000 t by the first quarter of 2022 after expansions in Chile and Australia. An expansion in the US is also in the works. Despite investments by Albemarle and other lithium producers, Jefferies expects capacity for lithium chemicals to trail demand at least through 2026, thanks to the auto industry’s embrace of electric vehicles, which rely on lithium-ion batteries.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lithium prices drive big profits for SQM
Lithium earnings dazzle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Australian lithium miners Orocobre and Galaxy to combine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE