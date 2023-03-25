Albemarle to build $1.3 billion US lithium refinery

Albemarle has picked South Carolina as the site for a $1.3 billion refinery that will make lithium hydroxide, a key material for electric car batteries. The facility, expected to come online in 2027, would initially produce 50,000 metric tons (t) per year and could be expanded to 100,000 t. Currently, the largest US lithium refinery can produce 15,000 t per year. Albemarle’s plant would process recycled material and ore from mines, including a mine the company hopes to open 60 km north of the refinery site.
