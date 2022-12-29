Albemarle to build R&D facility in North Carolina

The specialty chemical maker Albemarle plans to spend $180 million on a facility in North Carolina that will research improvements in lithium products and lithium- extraction processes. Albemarle has a pilot-scale lithium refinery and a lithium research center in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, which is also the site of a lithium ore deposit the firm wants to mine. In addition, Albemarle hopes to build an ore concentrator in Kings Mountain and a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year lithium refinery in the US Southeast.
