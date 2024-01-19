Albemarle to cut spending after lithium prices fall

The chemical firm Albemarle is cutting spending and laying off workers following a crash in lithium prices over the last year. The company spent about $2.1 billion on capital projects in 2023 and expects to reduce outlays to $1.6 billion–$1.8 billion in 2024. Albemarle is delaying a plan to build a $1.3 billion lithium hydroxide facility in South Carolina and a $180 million R&D center in North Carolina. Efforts to open a lithium mine in North Carolina and lithium processing facilities in China and Australia will continue.
