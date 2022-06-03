Arkema, Nippon Shokubai plan electrolytes in France

Arkema and Nippon Shokubai will study the feasibility of producing commercial lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide electrolyte salts in France. The electrolytes would be used to make next-generation batteries such as semi-solid-state and solid-state batteries. Combining Arkema’s expertise in fluorine chemistry with Shokubai’s in LiFSI production, the partners have been piloting a process at Arkema’s site in Pierre-Bénite, France, since last year.
