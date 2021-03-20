Asahi Kasei expands battery separators

Asahi Kasei plans to spend $270 million to expand capacity for its Hipore lithium-ion battery membranes by 350 million m2 per year at its plant in Hyuga, Japan. Due to come on line in 2023, the project will bring the firm’s total separator capacity to 1.9 billion m2 per year. Asahi Kasei says the expansion is prompted by rising demand for electric vehicles. The company has been growing the business aggressively in recent years. In 2019, when Asahi Kasei launched the last expansion, the firm said it aimed to have 3 billion m2 of capacity by 2025.
