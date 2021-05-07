BMW, Ford back Solid Power’s solid-state batteries

Solid Power has raised $130 million in a second round of funding from BMW, Ford Motor, and Volta Energy Technologies to advance solid-state batteries. Ford and BMW have also extended joint development agreements with the Colorado-based firm. Solid Power says its sulfide solid electrolyte enables cheap, energy-dense battery packs for electric vehicles that are also stable and safe. It plans to use the funds to produce full-scale auto batteries, boost material output, and expand its vehicle integration capabilities.
