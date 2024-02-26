Battery makers scoop up North American graphite

After China’s restriction of graphite exports late last year, battery makers are scooping up supplies of North American graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite will sell 36,000 metric tons (t) of graphite from its Canadian facility to General Motors and Panasonic Energy. GM and Panasonic will invest a combined $50 million in the company. Panasonic will also buy 10,000 t of synthetic graphite from Novonix’s Tennessee facility and SK On will buy 10,000 t of natural graphite from Westwater Resources’ plant in Alabama.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter