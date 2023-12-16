Capchem considers battery electrolyte plant in Louisiana

Shenzhen Capchem Technology is considering a project to build a $350 million facility in Louisiana to produce electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries. The plant would also produce carbonate solvents, which are mixed with lithium salts and additives to make electrolyte. The facility is expected to produce 200,000 metric tons (t) of solvent and 100,000 t of electrolyte per year, which would make it the largest electrolyte facility in the US. Capchem is also building a $120 million electrolyte plant in Ohio.
