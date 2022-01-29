Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Carmakers invest in next-generation battery technology

Big advances in battery technology are likely years away, but car companies want to stay ahead of the game

by Matt Blois
January 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

A solid-state battery from Factorial Energy.
Credit: Factorial Energy
Factorial Energy is working with Kia, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis to develop solid-state batteries.

Car manufacturers continue to invest in next-generation electric vehicle battery technologies that they hope will lower costs and improve performance, even though commercialization is likely years away.

In most electric vehicle batteries, a liquid electrolyte carries lithium ions from a graphite anode to a cathode made of metal oxides. Menahem Anderman, president of Total Battery Consulting, says that though the technology has improved tremendously over the past decade and works well, it has limitations. Battery start-ups hope tweaking battery chemistry will yield better results.

Volkswagen has finalized a deal with the Massachusetts start-up 24M Technologies to develop semi-solid-state batteries that combine an electrolyte with active materials to make a clay-like slurry. The process uses the same materials as lithium-ion batteries, but 24M claims it reduces costs.

Meanwhile, Stellantis and Mercedes-Benz have led a $200 million round of fundraising in Factorial Energy, another Massachusetts-based start-up. Factorial has been working with the carmakers since November on its batteries, which have a solid electrolyte, and has a similar deal with Kia and Hyundai.

Honda announced that it is investing in and working with SES to develop batteries with liquid electrolyte and anodes made of lithium metal rather than graphite. SES says the approach yields batteries that have a higher energy density than current batteries and are easier to manufacture than solid-state batteries. SES’s merger with a special purpose acquisition company last year also attracted investment from General Motors, Hyundai, and Kia. The flurry of activity this year follows investments by Ford Motor and BMW last May in the battery start-up Solid Power.

Anderman says that the solid-state and lithium-metal approaches may offer enhancements over current technologies but that payoff is years away—if it comes at all. “I think the probability of success of a lot of these investments is pretty low,” he says. “The market potential is so big that [carmakers] feel they have to do something.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start-up Group1 seeks to commercialize potassium-ion batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Battery partnerships surge
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SK, Solid Power plan solid-state batteries
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE