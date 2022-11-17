Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

﻿Cathode projects advance in North America

Redwood Materials will supply a Panasonic battery factory

by Matt Blois
November 17, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

An aerial view of a large factory in the Nevada desert.
Credit: Redwood Materials
An aerial view of Redwood Materials' site in Nevada

Several big carmakers are building North American factories for batteries that will power their electric vehicles. But right now there’s no local plant that makes cathode material for those batteries.

Redwood Materials is one of several companies that wants to fill that gap. The company says its planned cathode-​material facility in Nevada will supply a battery factory Panasonic is building in Kansas.

Other projects are also advancing.BASF, Posco, and Umicore are planning billions of dollars of investment in Canadian cathode-material plants. In July, partnerships between SK On and Ford Motor, and LG Chem and General Motors, indicated interest in building North American cathode-material plants. In October, Our Next Energy and Gotion High-Tech secured tax breaks for billion-dollar cathode-​material factories in Michigan.

Chinese companies now produce about 70% of the material used to make cathodes, according to the International Energy Agency. The remaining production is concentrated in Japan and South Korea; there is almost none in North America.

Michael Sanders, a battery industry analyst with Avicenne Energy, says that’s because until recently there weren’t enough North American battery factories buying cathode material. But companies have begun building dozens of them. According to Sanders, the tipping point came when battery makers announced plans for 250 GW h of battery cell production in the US .

“That’s when we started to see many of the materials move,” Sanders says. “Cathode, one of the highest-value materials in the cell . . . makes sense to localize.”

The US government is accelerating investment by offering tax breaks and grants for US-made battery materials.

Redwood isn’t specifying how much material it plans to sell to Panasonic, but Redwood has ambitions to produce enough cathode and anode material for 1 million electric vehicle batteries by 2025 and 5 million by 2030.

Sanders says one challenge for Redwood will be securing enough raw materials to produce cathode material at that scale. Redwood emphasizes its ability to recycle, but Sanders doesn’t expect recycling to be a significant source of raw materials until after 2030.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natron plans first US sodium-ion gigafactory
Sila raises $375 million for silicon anode plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nexeon breaks ground on silicon anode plant
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE