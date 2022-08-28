Celgard to develop separators for lithium iron phosphate batteries

Polypore International’s Celgard unit will work with American Battery Factory (ABF) to develop microporous separator membranes for batteries based on lithium iron phosphate. ABF, in Utah, wants to create a US supply chain for batteries based on lithium iron phosphate cathodes. ABF calls this the safest battery chemistry because it doesn’t involve cobalt. Asahi Kasei, Polypore’s parent company, may supply other raw materials.
