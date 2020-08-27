Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Chemetry will pilot a new route to ethylene dichloride

The company says its route saves energy versus traditional plants

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 27, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

An artists' rendering of Chemetry's demonstration plant.
Credit: Chemetry
An artist's rendering of Chemetry's demonstration plant

The process chemistry start-up Chemetry will build a pilot plant for its novel—and potentially energy saving—ethylene dichloride (EDC) process at a facility in Maceió, Brazil, operated by Braskem. EDC is a precursor for polyvinyl chloride.

Chemetry’s technology, which it calls eShuttle, is a modification of the conventional chloralkali process, in which salt is separated in a two-compartment cell to yield caustic soda and chlorine gas. Firms then react the Cl2 with ethylene to form EDC. Instead, Chemetry adds another compartment with a membrane that allows chloride ions to pass through. These ions combine with cuprous chloride (CuCl) to form cupric chloride (CuCl2), which reacts with ethylene to form EDC.

“It takes much less energy to free up a chloride ion than it does to free the chlorine gas form,” says Robert Snyder, Chemetry’s chief strategy officer. The energy savings can be 25% over membrane-based Cl2 production, he says.

The eShuttle process won the Moss Landing, California-based company a small business award as part of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s 2018 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards.

Chemetry also wants to replace the chlorohydrin route to propylene oxide. The company says its process uses 60% less electricity than the chlorohydrin process and eliminates wastewater. Last November, the company partnered with the engineering firm TechnipFMC to market licenses for the process.

Snyder says the Brazilian plant will cost about $18 million to build and operate. He expects it to start up in the first half of 2022 and run for about a year. The company hopes that it will lead to licenses for the process thereafter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Tesla eyes US lithium processing plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Schlumberger pilots new lithium extraction process
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Firms explore greener ethylene
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE