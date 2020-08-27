Chemistry in Pictures: Harvest

“We obtained it in a golden September, which meant harvest for us,” says Zhongqing Lin. Lin and colleagues were working on a dendritic form of copper oxide grown on a nickel foam, which they aim to use as a battery electrode. The scanning electron microscope (SEM) image shown here gives them information such as how evenly dendrites grow and cover the foamed nickel skeleton, factors that will affect the material’s ability to store electrical charge. But when they saw the image, it reminded the team of something more macro. “It looks like a chestnut tree in autumn, full of chestnut fruit,” Lin says. So they colorized this version with that in mind.
Submitted by Zhongqing Lin, Anhui University and Zhijie Zhang, Clarivate
