Core Lithium walks away from Tesla deal

The Australian miner Core Lithium walked away from a potential 4-year deal to supply the US carmaker Tesla with concentrated lithium ore, used to make batteries. The two companies began negotiating a deal in March for 110,000 metric tons of the ore. The price for lithium ore has surged more than 250% since the beginning of the year, according to Fastmarkets. Core Lithium says strong demand gives it confidence that it can sell to other customers without a multiyear contract.
