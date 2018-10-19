DMSO maker Gaylord Chemical to change hands

The private equity firm EagleTree Capital has acquired a majority stake in Gaylord Chemical, the only U.S. producer of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), from the management team that owned Gaylord. CEO Paul Dennis and other shareholders will continue to have stakes in the firm. Gaylord produces DMSO and dimethyl sulfide in Tuscaloosa, Ala. DMSO is widely used as a solvent in drug and agrochemical synthesis.
