Energy Dome raises cash for energy storage

Energy Dome has raised $44 million in series B funding to scale up technology that uses electricity to compress gaseous carbon dioxide into a liquid as a way to store energy. When the CO2 warms up and evaporates, it turns a turbine to generate electricity. Energy Dome claims that its system is cheaper than similar technologies that store energy by compressing and liquefying air, because liquefied CO2 can be stored at higher temperatures. The company hopes to build two systems before the end of 2024.
